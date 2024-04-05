IPL 2024: Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram shine as Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets

Abhishek Sharma's impressive 37 runs off just 12 balls set the tone for SRH before Aiden Markram's half-century guided the Sunrisers to their second win in four matches.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered their second consecutive defeat as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) secured a six-wicket victory at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Friday.

A stellar bowling performance by Pat Cummins' team limited CSK to 165 for five in 20 overs after being asked to bat first. The bowlers effectively utilized pace-off deliveries on a slow pitch to control the game. Despite this, a quick 49 runs from Shivam Dube and a brief contribution from Ravindra Jadeja helped CSK reach a respectable total.

Nitish Reddy seals the win for @SunRisers with a MAXIMUM #SRH chase down the target with 11 balls to spare and get back to winning ways



Scorecard https://t.co/O4Q3bQNgUP#TATAIPL | #SRHvCSK pic.twitter.com/lz3ffN5Bch — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 5, 2024

In their chase, Abhishek Sharma's impressive 37 runs off just 12 balls set the tone for SRH before Aiden Markram's half-century guided the Sunrisers to their second win in four matches.

Also read| RCB vs RR, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report