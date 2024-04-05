Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: Analysis of energy and health drinks in India

IPL 2024: Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram shine as Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets

Heatwave warning: IMD predicts heat spell in several parts of India for next 2 days, check forecast here

Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Ektaa Kapoor to introduce eight new faces in Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA TV Show: Analysis of energy and health drinks in India

RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru eye win against formidable Rajasthan Royals

This outsider was once waiter at Chinese food stall, one role changed his life, later played iconic villain in...

8 must-watch anime series on Netflix

Highly effective home remedies to remove sun tan

Players with highest individual scores in IPL 2024

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Another Jolt To Congress! Gourav Vallabh Joins BJP, Hours After Quitting Congress | LS Polls 2024

BJP MP Hema Malini Reacts To Randeep Surjewala's 'Lick' Comment: 'They Target Me Because...'

Shocking! Paramilitary Jawan Dies After Shooting Himself At A Metro Station In Delhi | Delhi Metro

Ektaa Kapoor to introduce eight new faces in Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2

This outsider was once waiter at Chinese food stall, one role changed his life, later played iconic villain in...

Kalki 2898 AD release postponed due to Lok Sabha elections, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone-starrer to get new release date

HomeCricket

Cricket

IPL 2024: Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram shine as Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets

Abhishek Sharma's impressive 37 runs off just 12 balls set the tone for SRH before Aiden Markram's half-century guided the Sunrisers to their second win in four matches.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 05, 2024, 11:03 PM IST

article-main
SRH vs CSK IPL 2024
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered their second consecutive defeat as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) secured a six-wicket victory at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Friday.

A stellar bowling performance by Pat Cummins' team limited CSK to 165 for five in 20 overs after being asked to bat first. The bowlers effectively utilized pace-off deliveries on a slow pitch to control the game. Despite this, a quick 49 runs from Shivam Dube and a brief contribution from Ravindra Jadeja helped CSK reach a respectable total.

In their chase, Abhishek Sharma's impressive 37 runs off just 12 balls set the tone for SRH before Aiden Markram's half-century guided the Sunrisers to their second win in four matches.

Also read| RCB vs RR, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Saharanpur Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

J&K: Sub-inspector dies after shootout inside Government Medical College in Kathua

IPL 2024: Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram shine as Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets

Meet Indian genius who completed MSc by 12, became IIT professor at 22, was sacked after few years due to...

Viral video: Pianist and Indian woman's soulful rendition of 'Tum Hi Ho' will impress you, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement