IPL 2023: Yuzi Chahal, Yashasvi Jaiswal shine as Rajasthan Royals thrash Kolkata Knight Riders by 9 wickets

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 11, 2023, 11:49 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter @IPL

In a thrilling IPL match on Thursday, Rajasthan Royals emerged victorious over Kolkata Knight Riders by 9 wickets. Yashasvi Jaiswal made history by scoring the fastest half-century in IPL history, while Sanju Samson contributed 48 runs to the team's total.

Despite Jos Buttler's early departure, RR dominated the game and won with more than six overs to spare.

Fastest FIFTY in the IPL



Yashasvi Jaiswal brings up his half-century in just 13 deliveries #TATAIPL #KKRvRR pic.twitter.com/KXGhtAP2iy May 11, 2023

Earlier in the match, Yuzvendra Chahal's four-wicket haul helped Rajasthan Royals restrict Kolkata Knight Riders to 149/8 in 20 overs. Venkatesh Iyer top-scored for KKR with 57 off 42 balls, but openers Jason Roy and Rahmanullah Gurbaz failed to convert their starts and fell to seasoned left-arm pacer Trent Boult.

Skipper Nitish Rana also got out after getting a start. In-form leg-spinner Chahal finished with excellent figures of 4/25, continuing his fine run of form.

RR skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bowl against KKR. The team's strong performance in both batting and bowling ensured a comprehensive victory over their opponents.

With this win, Rajasthan Royals have strengthened their position in the IPL 2023 standings and are looking like strong contenders for the title.

