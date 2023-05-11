Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

IPL 2023: Yuzi Chahal, Yashasvi Jaiswal shine as Rajasthan Royals thrash Kolkata Knight Riders by 9 wickets

Despite Jos Buttler's early departure, RR dominated the game and won with more than six overs to spare.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 11, 2023, 11:49 PM IST

IPL 2023: Yuzi Chahal, Yashasvi Jaiswal shine as Rajasthan Royals thrash Kolkata Knight Riders by 9 wickets
Image Source: Twitter @IPL

In a thrilling IPL match on Thursday, Rajasthan Royals emerged victorious over Kolkata Knight Riders by 9 wickets. Yashasvi Jaiswal made history by scoring the fastest half-century in IPL history, while Sanju Samson contributed 48 runs to the team's total.

Despite Jos Buttler's early departure, RR dominated the game and won with more than six overs to spare.

Earlier in the match, Yuzvendra Chahal's four-wicket haul helped Rajasthan Royals restrict Kolkata Knight Riders to 149/8 in 20 overs. Venkatesh Iyer top-scored for KKR with 57 off 42 balls, but openers Jason Roy and Rahmanullah Gurbaz failed to convert their starts and fell to seasoned left-arm pacer Trent Boult. 

Skipper Nitish Rana also got out after getting a start. In-form leg-spinner Chahal finished with excellent figures of 4/25, continuing his fine run of form.

RR skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bowl against KKR. The team's strong performance in both batting and bowling ensured a comprehensive victory over their opponents. 

With this win, Rajasthan Royals have strengthened their position in the IPL 2023 standings and are looking like strong contenders for the title.

READ| IPL 2023: Virat Kohli heaps praise on Rajasthan Royals’ Yashasvi Jaiswal for smashing fastest fifty in IPL history

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Shraddha Kapoor gives glimpse of lavish dinner spread from NMACC gala, shares her look in exquisite Paithani saree
Mukesh Ambani's Antilia to UK's Buckingham Palace: Here are 5 most expensive houses in the world | In pics
AP Dhillon, Karan Aujla and more: 5 Punjabi singers who have been on radar of gangsters
Happy Birthday Robert Downey Jr.: Sherlock Holmes, Chaplin, actor's 5 must-watch films apart from Avengers
In pics: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's Los Angeles mansion worth Rs 144 crore
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Explained: How 65 cyber thugs caught in Nuh, cheated 28,000 people of staggering Rs 100 crore
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.