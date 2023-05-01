IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal's ton goes in vain as Mumbai Indians win last-over thriller vs Rajasthan Royals

Image Source: Twitter @IPL

In a thrilling match, Tim David of the Mumbai Indians hit three consecutive sixes against Jason Holder of the Rajasthan Royals, leading his team to a six-wicket victory.

With only 17 runs needed in the final over, David sealed the deal with three balls to spare, finishing unbeaten on 45 off just 14 deliveries. He and Tilak Varma (29* off 21) put together a crucial 62-run partnership to guide Mumbai to victory.

The foundation for Mumbai's successful chase was laid by Suryakumar Yadav, who scored 55 off 29 balls. Ishan Kishan and Cameron Green also made important contributions, helping Mumbai recover from an early setback when skipper Rohit Sharma fell cheaply for 3(5).

Kishan and Green added 62 runs for the second wicket before Ashwin removed Kishan for 28(23) and then Green (44 off 26) in his next over.

On the other side, Yashasvi Jaiswal of the Rajasthan Royals scored his maiden IPL ton, driving his team to a total of 212/7 in 20 overs after opting to bat. Jaiswal's innings of 124(62) featured an impressive 16 boundaries and eight maximums, and he reached his century in just 53 balls. He and Jos Buttler added 72 runs for the opening wicket before Buttler was dismissed by Piyush Chawla for 18(19) in the 8th over.

Overall, it was an exciting match with plenty of big hits and impressive performances from both teams. Mumbai's victory was well-deserved, thanks in large part to the heroics of Tim David and his teammates.

READ| IPL 2023: Preity Zinta recalls hilarious time when she made 120 'Aloo Parathas' for Punjab Kings players - Watch