IPL 2023: Who is Reena D'Souza, IPL anchor and former beauty queen?

Cricket enthusiasts were ecstatic when the 16th season of the Indian Premier League kicked off. At the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, the season opened with a match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings. In an effort to kick off IPL 2023 in top shape, all of the teams have started their practice sessions in high gear. Reena D'Souza has been chosen to host the biggest celebration of cricket in India as the IPL anchor.

Who is Rena D Souza?

Mrs. India Earth Talented 2016, Reena D'Souza, is a sports presenter from India. Reena has been hosting programs for 185 corporate companies with a ten-year background and over 1,000 shows overall. She has received other honours as well, including three times winning the best presenter award, the Riovera Women Achievers Award 2019, the Beauty Pageant Women Plant Pride Awards 2018, and the Emerg Professional Achievement Award 2018.

Reena D'Souza: Early life, education, and qualification

Reena has an older sister named Freeda D'Souza. She is the daughter of Francis D'Souza, a former bank employee, and Rosy D'Souza, a former nurse. She graduated from MITE, Moodbidri, with a degree in computer science engineering after completing her education at the Rotary English Medium School of Moodbidri.

At the age of 19, she began working as a TV anchor for Namma TV. She performed on stages in the beginning of her career. She is a talented writer who hopes to become an author in addition to becoming an emcee. Reena's passion for the stage and the microphone led her to choose the profession of master of ceremonies, according to The Wiki.

READ | Urvashi Rautela's extraordinary educational qualification: Bollywood diva wanted to become IAS officer

She presented a number of reality shows, including Cinema Mall on Kalki Kannada, Live show Tele Anthakshari, and Dancing Warriors on Namma TV. She has hosted Pro Kabaddi Seasons 5 and 6, Hero Indian Indian Super Leagues Season 4, the IPL 2018–2021 on Star Suvarna Plus, Pro Kabaddi League Season 7, T20 and ODI matches, and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2012 on Star Sports1 in Kannada as a sports presenter.

Reena D’Souza’s husband

After becoming engaged in October 2015, Reena D'Souza and Avin D'Souza exchanged vows on January 8, 2016, in a church. Avin, Reena's husband, works as a scientist in the ITC, Bengaluru, Food and Bone Health-Research & Development department.