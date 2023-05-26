IPL 2023: What will happen if Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Qualifier 2 gets abandoned due to rain?

GT vs MI, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 Weather report

After a stunning victory over Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2023 Eliminator, Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to take on Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for a chance to secure a spot in the finals. Despite losing to Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1, MI remains a formidable force, with a strong chance of clinching their sixth title in history.

One player who has already made a significant impact in the ongoing season is Akash Madhwal. Despite playing only seven matches, the 29-year-old pacer has proven his mettle in the cash-rich league, picking up a brilliant five-for and displaying remarkable consistency.

MI's batting lineup is also a force to be reckoned with, with Suryakumar Yadav and Cameron Green expected to deliver impressive performances. On the other hand, Gujarat will be relying on Shubman Gill to lead the charge, while the form of Hardik Pandya and Wriddhiman Saha remains a concern.

When it comes to the bowlers, Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan have been phenomenal for GT so far and could prove to be vital in securing a win.

Weather Report

On May 26, the weather in Ahmedabad is forecasted to be fair. The temperature is expected to reach 36°C on the day of the match, with a humidity level of 43% and wind speeds of 19 km/h. Fortunately, there is no chance of rain during the match.

What happens if the game is washed out?

In the event of rain, the outcome of Qualifier 2, will be determined by a super over. However, if the ground conditions are not suitable for a super over, the results will be based on the teams' performances during the league stage.

In that case Gujarat Titans will automatically advance to the Qualifier 2, as they finished at the top position in the league stage.

The Qualifier 2 and final will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday and Sunday, respectively.

