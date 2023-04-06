IPL 2023: What is the salary of glamorous IPL cheerleaders? Know selection process, qualifications

IPL cheerleaders (Photo - Twitter)

The Indian Premier League is one of the most awaited cricket tournaments in the world, where national and international players compete for the IPL trophy and the hefty cash prize. Another reason why people choose to watch the IPL 2023 is because of the glamorous cheerleaders.

IPL has always been famous for their beautiful and glamorous cheerleaders, who turn heads and keep the crowd entertained during matches. The IPL 2023 cheerleaders are the talk of the town, with bouncy dance moves and striking beauty.

Though IPL 2023 is already becoming a massively-viewed event, the cheerleaders of the tournament have become the talk of the town. Most of the cheerleaders in the Indian Premier League are from overseas, with rarely any Indian face in all the teams.

While IPL cheerleaders dazzle the crowd with their dance moves, here is all you need to know about their salaries and the selection process as well as their qualifications.

IPL 2023: What is the salary of cheerleaders?

According to media reports and sources, the IPL cheerleaders for each team get paid Rs 14,000 to Rs 17,000 per match. They are also paid a bonus if their performance is good and if their team wins the match, according to reports.

Apart from the salary, they also get benefits such as luxury accommodation, food per diem, and other facilities during their stay in India.

IPL 2023: What is the selection process, qualification for cheerleaders?

IPL cheerleaders need to have experience in dance, modeling, and performing in front of crowds. It is also considered a plus if they are part of a group and are auditioning as a group.

The IPL cheerleader selection process is rigorous, and consists a series of interviews and written evaluations. They are also expected to have a performance ready when they are auditioning for the part for an IPL cheerleader.

