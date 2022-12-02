IPL 2023: What is an Impact Player? All you need to know about BCCI's new rule

File Photo

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to introduce a new rule in the forthcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), which will take place in April-May of next year. The nation's governing cricket body intends to implement the 'impact player' rule in the IPL 2023. The BCCI has already put the new rule to the test in the just completed Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

On Thursday, the IPL's governing council members had a virtual meeting to discuss the implementation of the Impact Player idea. The option, which is similar to a player substitution in football, garnered excellent reaction from both coaches and players.

The BCCI informed the teams of the strategic concept's introduction to the cash-rich league through a memo on Thursday.

"Note that from IPL 2023 Season a tactical/strategic concept will be introduced to add a new dimension to IPL, wherein one substitute player per team will be able to take a more active part in an IPL match. The regulations pertaining to the same will be issued shortly," BCCI said in its note to the franchises.

What is an Impact Player and how does the rule work?

The rule requires teams to nominate four replacements or Impact players in addition to the starting XI at the time of the toss. During the game, only one of the four substitutions may be used.

The player can replace any member of the starting XI at any time before the completion of the 14th over of either innings and can bat and bowl his entire quota of overs. It is worth noting, that the clause does not apply when the game is cut to less than 10 overs each side.

The BCCI proposed the 'Impact Player' concept earlier this year, and it is considered a game changer. The recently finished Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy became the first tournament to use the strategy, with Delhi all-rounder Hrithik Shokeen becoming the first to be substituted in during a league match against Manipur in October.

Shokeen came in for opener Hiten Dalal and had an effect with a spell of 2/13 from three overs. During the competition this year, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka also put the new regulation to the test.

Cricket Australia (CA) introduced the impact player rule in the Big Bash League (BBL). In the BBL, this rule is known as the 'X-factor.'

