IPL 2023: Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly spat over? ‘Rivals’ shake hands, hug each other after DC vs RCB match

Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly shake hands at IPL 2023 match

This season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) has had a lot of highlights, but a recent moment between Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly became one of the most viral incidents in the tournament, happening right after the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match.

In a viral and remarkable moment, DC director of cricket Sourav Ganguly applauded RCB captain Virat Kohli and then later shook his hand and gave him a hug on the field after the IPL 2023 match, seemingly burying the hatchet and putting an end to the controversy between them.

This comes nearly a month after the RCB vs DC match in M Chinnaswamy Stadium, when Virat Kohli had thrown a deadly stare at Sourav Ganguly, and the DC director of cricket skipped the queue to avoid a handshake with Kohli at the end of the match.

Now, the two were seen sharing a friendly handshake with Sourav Ganguly giving a pat on Kohli’s back after the DC vs RCB match, putting an end to the controversy and reportedly ending the feud between the two players.

Handshake between Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly. pic.twitter.com/j0LGdxxP6A — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 6, 2023

The handshake between Ganguly and Kohli broke the internet as the video of the moment went viral, with many Twitter users applauding the two Indian cricket players for ending their rivalry and putting an end to the controversy between them.

The enmity between Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly was sparked with the former being removed as the ODI captain of the Indian cricket team in 2021. Eventually, Kohli stepped down from the T20 and Test Captain post, resulting in a war of words between him and the BCCI administration, which was run by Sourav Ganguly at the time.

With the two players avoiding each other in previous matches, Kohli and Ganguly have reportedly put an end to their rivalry and made amends, shaking hands with each other after the DC vs RCB match.

