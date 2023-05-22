IPL 2023: Virat Kohli’s ‘teary-eyed’ picture from RCB vs GT match goes viral (photo: Twitter)

IPL 2023, GT vs RCB: Another season ends for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) without the IPL trophy as Gujarat Titans (GT) defeated the team on Sunday. RCB star batter Virat Kohli, who scored his second century of IPL 2023 in the match, was left teary-eyed towards the end of the match. A picture of him was also shared by fans on social media. The picture went viral in no time. RCB has crashed out of the Playoffs race as Shubman Gill smashed 104 off 52 balls to ensure a GT with five balls to spare.

Kohli scored a record seventh century in the T20 league, but it was Gujarat Titans opener Gill’s second hundred in a row which powered the defending champions to a six-wicket in their final league match against RCB at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

After RCB’s exit from the Playoffs race, Mumbai Indians, who had defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier in the day, would qualify as the fourth team. Earlier, GT, Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants have already qualified for it. Kohli scored a brilliant 101 off 61 balls with 13 fours and 1 six to power RCB to 197 for 5.

