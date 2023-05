Source: Twitter

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore managed to defend 126 runs and defeated KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Gaints by 18 runs in a low scoring game at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. It was an expected low scoring game but the way RCB fought back is just commendable. Batting first Faf du Plessis’ side had a decent start of the first inning but as Virat Kohli got dismissed for 31 runs after 62 runs partnership with his skipper Faf du Plessis, the whole team seemed to follow.