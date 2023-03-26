IPL 2023: You will be surprised to know the price and weight of Virat Kohli’s bat

File photo

Former India skipper and star batter Virat Kohli is in good form with the bat these days. Kohli had performed well with the bat in the recently concluded ODI series against Australia. Though India lost the three-match series 2-1, Kohli showed that he is in good form and this is a welcome news for his IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore. It is to be noted that the IPL 2023 is set to start from March 31.

You will be surprised to know the special features of the bat which is used by Virat Kohli. In this article we will tell you about the cost of Virat Kohli’s bat and how much does his bat weigh.

Virat Kohli’s bat price and weight

In international cricket, the cost and weight of batsmen's bats are estimated from the grain line present in it. Generally batsmen have 6 to 12 grains on their bats and the bat used by Virat Kohli has 8-12 grains. The weight of the bat that Virat Kohli is currently using is around 1.15 kg. The cost of Kohli’s bat is expected to be around Rs 27,000.

Virat Kohli had changed his bat in the Asia Cup 2022. According to media reports, he had chosen the Gold Wizard bat for the Asia Cup, which is slightly heavier than the previous bat in weight.