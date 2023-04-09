Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

IPL 2023: Vijay Shankar smashes Shardul Thakur for three sixes in an over during GT vs KKR match, Watch

Shankar's unbeaten 63 off 24 balls was a sight to behold, while Sudharsan's 53 off 38 balls kept GT ticking in the middle over.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 09, 2023, 05:43 PM IST

IPL 2023: Vijay Shankar smashes Shardul Thakur for three sixes in an over during GT vs KKR match, Watch
Image Source: Twitter

The Gujarat Titans dominated Kolkata Knight Riders with a score of 204/4, thanks to the impressive performances of Vijay Shankar and Sai Sudharsan. Shankar's unbeaten 63 off 24 balls was a sight to behold, while Sudharsan's 53 off 38 balls kept GT ticking in the middle over.

In the 20th over of Gujarat's innings, Shardul Thakur delivered a short ball on the middle, and Vijay Shankar expertly pulled it over the deep square leg fence for a massive six! The ball soared high into the sky, leaving the fielders and the crowd in awe.

Thakur than bowled a knuckle ball, but Shankar stays put and sent it flying over the long on fence for another six. The ball disappeared into the stands.

On the next ball, Thakur bowled a hard length ball around off, and Shankar cleared his front leg to smash it over the wide deep mid-wicket fence for a third consecutive six.

Watch:

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Rocket Boys 2, Vaathi, Kuttey, binge-watch these latest OTT series and movies
Shama Sikander raises the mercury as she poses in white bikini in snowy Gulmarg, see pics
From Himmatwala's Sridevi, Devdas' Madhuri Dixit to Atrangi Re's Sara Ali Khan, actress nailing green outfits
Pakistan economic crisis: Milk now cost Rs 210 per litre, chicken at Rs 700 per kg
Dalljiet Kaur marries Nikhil Patel, actress drops lovable photos from wedding
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi news: Woman shot at by daughter’s live-in partner, probe underway
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.