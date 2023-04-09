IPL 2023: Vijay Shankar smashes Shardul Thakur for three sixes in an over during GT vs KKR match, Watch

Image Source: Twitter

The Gujarat Titans dominated Kolkata Knight Riders with a score of 204/4, thanks to the impressive performances of Vijay Shankar and Sai Sudharsan. Shankar's unbeaten 63 off 24 balls was a sight to behold, while Sudharsan's 53 off 38 balls kept GT ticking in the middle over.

In the 20th over of Gujarat's innings, Shardul Thakur delivered a short ball on the middle, and Vijay Shankar expertly pulled it over the deep square leg fence for a massive six! The ball soared high into the sky, leaving the fielders and the crowd in awe.

Thakur than bowled a knuckle ball, but Shankar stays put and sent it flying over the long on fence for another six. The ball disappeared into the stands.

On the next ball, Thakur bowled a hard length ball around off, and Shankar cleared his front leg to smash it over the wide deep mid-wicket fence for a third consecutive six.

Watch: