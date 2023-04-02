IPL 2023: Twitter goes berserk after Kaviya Maran spotted in SRH vs RR clash in Hyderabad, See Pics

Image Source: Twitter

Whenever Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) takes the field, there is a palpable buzz on social media. The team's performance, whether it be promising or below par, is always a topic of discussion among netizens. However, there is a special interest in SRH CEO Kaviya Maran whenever she is on the field. Her presence in the live feed sets social media ablaze in no time, with her pictures garnering significant attention.

On Saturday, Kaviya once again made headlines as she appeared on screens across the nation. She graced the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium to support her team in their campaign opener against the Rajasthan Royals. Unfortunately, the team did not perform well on the field, leading to a barrage of negative comments on Twitter. Despite this, Kaviya's presence did not go unnoticed and she garnered attention from fans.

Kaviya Maran is a dedicated supporter of her team, the Sunrisers, and can often be seen cheering them on from the sidelines. Recently, she traveled to South Africa to show her support for the Sunrisers Eastern Cape at the SA20 tournament. During a match between the Paarl Royals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Kaviya received a surprising marriage proposal from a spectator in the stadium.

Kaviya Maran, the CEO of the SunRisers Hyderabad franchise, is a prominent figure in the world of cricket. Her presence at matches is always noticed, as the camera repeatedly pans towards her. At just 29 years old, Kaviya has already made several auction appearances for her franchise, showcasing her business acumen and passion for the sport.

As the daughter of media baron Kalanithi Maran, Kaviya is no stranger to the world of media and entertainment. She is a part of SUN music and FM channels of SUN TV, and has made her presence felt at the IPL in the past. Kaviya is a regular at venues where the SunRisers Hyderabad play, and has often caught the eyes of lenses at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium during previous IPL editions.

