IPL 2023: Suryakumar Yadav stars as Mumbai Indians beat defending champions Gujarat Titans by 27 runs

After being sent into bat by Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma provided a strong start for Mumbai. However, wickets fell in the middle of the innings, with Rashid Khan picking up four wickets for 30 runs.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 12, 2023, 11:42 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter

The Mumbai Indians secured a 27-run victory over GT, despite Rashid Khan's impressive innings towards the end of the match. GT found themselves in a precarious position, with a score of 55/5 while chasing a target of 219. However, Khan's heroics helped them to achieve a respectable score. This win was crucial for Mumbai, as it earned them two valuable points and allowed them to maintain their position at third place.

Earlier in the match, Suryakumar Yadav played a pivotal role in securing Mumbai's victory by scoring his maiden IPL hundred, which helped his team to reach a total of 218/5 in 20 overs. 

Despite this setback, Suryakumar Yadav and Vishnu Vinod formed a solid partnership and led a remarkable recovery. Despite wickets falling at the other end, Yadav continued to dominate the bowlers and batted through the innings, ensuring that Mumbai finished on a high note.

Overall, Mumbai's victory was a testament to their resilience and determination, as they overcame a challenging situation to secure a crucial win.

