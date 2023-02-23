IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad announce new captain, check SRH's full squad here

Source: Twitter

Sunrisers Hyderabad finally announced their skipper for the IPL season 2023. As the franchise did not retain its former captain Kane Williamson in the auction, the team was needing a leader and eventually they got one. SRH announced South African batsman Aiden Markram as their captain via their official Twitter account.

A Centurion-born 28-year-old batter, Aiden Kyle Markram is not new to captaincy, He led South Africa Under-19 team in 2014, the same team that brought the World Cup. He has even captained the South Africa national team in the absence of former captain Faf Du Plessis.

The Orange Army posted a tweet on Thursday morning on their official account saying “THE.WAIT.IS.OVER, #OrangeArmy, Say hello to our new captain Aiden Markram”

When he was asked whether he is ready to lead SRH in the IPL, Markram responded very positively “What’s going to happen, to be honest… either way we back the management’s decision about who they want to be in charge,” Markram told during the SA20.

“Becoming the captain is not the be all and end all. You can be in some form of leadership role too. But I am okay with captaincy, it’s something that I enjoy doing,” he said ahead of the SA20 final against Pretoria Capitals. I have been captaining for a while before this tournament started. It’s been a nice experience, a fresh start, I would say,” he further added.

SRH Full Squad for IPL 2023– Abdul Samad, Abhishek sharma, Aiden Markram*,Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi*, Glenn Phillips*, Kartik Tyagi, Marco Jansen*, Rahul Tripathi, T. Natarajan, Umran Malik,Washington Sundar, Anmolpreet Singh, Akeal Hosein*, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Sanvir Singh, Samarth Vyas, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Markande, Adil Rashid*, Heinrich Klaasen*,Mayank agarwal, Harry Brook*