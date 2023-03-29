IPL 2023: Steve Smith to make his comeback but there's a twist, watch video

Source: Twitter

Australia star batter Steve Smith who is not been part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the last two years is likely to return for the sixteenth edition of the cash-rich league. Smith had been part of various teams like Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant, Pune Warriors India, and Kochi Tuskers Kerala in the past.

Australia's Vice-captain has recently put up a video on his Twitter account informing that he is finally making his comeback in the IPL. In the video he said, "Namaste India. I have got some exciting news for you. I am joining IPL 2023. I am joining an exceptional and passionate team in India,". Although he did not disclose which team he will be joining which sparks excitement among the Indian fans.

Smith had an interesting IPL career where he captained Pune to runners-up in IPL 2017. He has scored 2485 runs in 103 matches at the strike rate of 128.09, his innings also include a century. Notably, Smith is the only overseas player to captain MS Dhoni for Rising Pune Supergiants in 2017.

It will indeed be interesting to see which teams he joins in the upcoming IPL and whether he joins as a player or a mentor remains a surprise for everyone. Smith has also signed up to play 3 matches for Sussex in the County Championship season in May ahead of the World Test Championship final against India in the Oval.