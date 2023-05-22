IPL 2023: Shubman Gill, sister Shahneel abused on social media after GT defeat RCB (Photo: Insta/Shubman/Shahneel Gill)

Gujarat Titans opening batter Shubman Gill's impressive performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the hearts of many cricket fans. The 23-year-old also scored his second successive hundred on Sunday in RCB vs GT IPL match. His powered performance led GT to another victory in the 16th IPL season. After GT's win, Virat Kohli's RCB crashed out of the IPL Playoffs.

After the match, a section of RCB's 'fans' didn't take the team's loss well. They started abusing Gill on social media including in the comments section of his latest post. Even his sister Shahneel Gill was targeted by some fans.

A number of fans wrote hateful comments on the post for the brother-sister duo. However, some fans said that original Virat fans admire Gill. Many fans also took to Twitter and slammed those hurling abuse. "Just want to tell you we original virat fans absolute love and admire shubhman, sorry on behalf of some trolls who claim to be virat fan or rcbians," a user wrote on Instagram.

Some of the sick kohli fans abusing Gill & his family(especially his sister)



This toxicity and the negative energy creates by these sk called fans is also one reason for the king to not see the ligh



GILL is the Future superstar of Indian cricket

Agree or CRY forever sickos pic.twitter.com/8TYLG2LwTI — Karthick Shivaraman (Imagine NO Blue tick Here) (@iskarthi_) May 21, 2023

Look at the tweets today for Shubhman Gill and his sister. Man this is why I hated when Kohli - Anushka pardoned that "IIT graduate" who gave rape threat to vamika. Some of these guys need to be behind bars and careers ruined. He should have been made an example to stop all this. — (@CaughtAtGully) May 21, 2023

READ | Watch: LSG players dance to Daler Mehndi's 'Bolo Ta Ra Ra' after qualifying for IPL 2023 Playoffs