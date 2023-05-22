Search icon
IPL 2023: Shubman Gill, sister Shahneel abused on social media after GT defeat RCB

However, some fans said that original Virat Kohli fans admire Shubman Gill. They also slammed those hurling abuse.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 22, 2023, 11:56 AM IST

Gujarat Titans opening batter Shubman Gill's impressive performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the hearts of many cricket fans. The 23-year-old also scored his second successive hundred on Sunday in RCB vs GT IPL match. His powered performance led GT to another victory in the 16th IPL season. After GT's win, Virat Kohli's RCB crashed out of the IPL Playoffs.

After the match, a section of RCB's 'fans' didn't take the team's loss well. They started abusing Gill on social media including in the comments section of his latest post. Even his sister Shahneel Gill was targeted by some fans.

 

A number of fans wrote hateful comments on the post for the brother-sister duo. However, some fans said that original Virat fans admire Gill. Many fans also took to Twitter and slammed those hurling abuse. "Just want to tell you we original virat fans absolute love and admire shubhman, sorry on behalf of some trolls who claim to be virat fan or rcbians," a user wrote on Instagram.

 

 

