IPL 2023: Shubman Gill outclasses Virat Kohli as RCB knocked out after loss to GT, MI qualifies for Playoffs

Image Source: Twitter @IPL

In a heart-wrenching match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, May 21, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) lost to the Gujarat Titans by 8 wickets, missing out on a playoffs spot by a whisker.

Despite a record-breaking performance by Virat Kohli, who hit his 7th IPL hundred, RCB failed to secure the win they needed to advance to their 4th successive playoffs. Mumbai Indians qualified for the playoffs with 16 points after beating SunRisers Hyderabad earlier in the day, finishing with 2 more points than RCB.

Kohli's 101 not out in 61 balls guided RCB to a par score of 197 in 20 overs, but Gujarat's Shubman Gill stole the show with a sensational hundred, finishing with 104 from 52 balls. Kohli had his head buried in his cap as he watched Gill tear into the RCB bowlers, leading his team to a stunning victory. Notably, it was also the second successive hundred for Gill in IPL 2023, emulating Kohli who also hit his second successive hundred on Sunday.

Gujarat Titans, known for their excellent chasing skills, faced a daunting target of 198 and had to battle the home crowd, which was in high spirits after witnessing Kohli's phenomenal performance. The RCB chants were ringing loud as the Bengaluru fans braved the rain to pack the stadium to the rafters.

Shubman Gill seals off the chase with a MAXIMUM @gujarat_titans finish the league stage on a high #TATAIPL | #RCBvGT pic.twitter.com/bZQJ0GmZC6 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 21, 2023

The chase did not get off to a rocket start as Wriddhiman Saha was dismissed in the 3rd over of the powerplay by Mohammed Siraj. Saha struggled to get going and managed just 12 from 14 balls as the chants from the crowd grew louder. Despite the setback, Gujarat Titans remained focused and determined, ultimately achieving a remarkable victory.

READ| IPL 2023: Virat Kohli breaks plethora of records after his 7th IPL hundred