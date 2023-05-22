Search icon
IPL 2023: Shubman Gill outclasses Virat Kohli as RCB knocked out after loss to GT, MI qualifies for Playoffs

Despite a record-breaking performance by Virat Kohli, who hit his 7th IPL hundred, RCB failed to secure the win they needed to advance to their 4th successive playoffs.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 22, 2023, 12:39 AM IST

In a heart-wrenching match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, May 21, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) lost to the Gujarat Titans by 8 wickets, missing out on a playoffs spot by a whisker.

Despite a record-breaking performance by Virat Kohli, who hit his 7th IPL hundred, RCB failed to secure the win they needed to advance to their 4th successive playoffs. Mumbai Indians qualified for the playoffs with 16 points after beating SunRisers Hyderabad earlier in the day, finishing with 2 more points than RCB.

Kohli's 101 not out in 61 balls guided RCB to a par score of 197 in 20 overs, but Gujarat's Shubman Gill stole the show with a sensational hundred, finishing with 104 from 52 balls. Kohli had his head buried in his cap as he watched Gill tear into the RCB bowlers, leading his team to a stunning victory. Notably, it was also the second successive hundred for Gill in IPL 2023, emulating Kohli who also hit his second successive hundred on Sunday.

Gujarat Titans, known for their excellent chasing skills, faced a daunting target of 198 and had to battle the home crowd, which was in high spirits after witnessing Kohli's phenomenal performance. The RCB chants were ringing loud as the Bengaluru fans braved the rain to pack the stadium to the rafters.

The chase did not get off to a rocket start as Wriddhiman Saha was dismissed in the 3rd over of the powerplay by Mohammed Siraj. Saha struggled to get going and managed just 12 from 14 balls as the chants from the crowd grew louder. Despite the setback, Gujarat Titans remained focused and determined, ultimately achieving a remarkable victory.

Karnataka polls 2023: Five richest candidates to fight in Assembly elections
Meet Sunny Singh, Adipurush's Lakshman, who made TV debut with Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay
Streaming This Week: Gaslight, Murder Mystery 2, Amigos, OTT release to binge-watch
In pics: Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar attend Pamela Chopra's funeral
From Rekha to Zeenat: Look at alleged love affairs of Pakistan's ex PM Imran Khan with Bollywood actresses
