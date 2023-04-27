IPL 2023: Shivam Dubey's fifty goes in vain as Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by 32 runs

Image Source: Twitter

The Rajasthan Royals triumphed over the Chennai Super Kings in a thrilling match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, securing their second win of the IPL 2023 season against the four-time champions.

Despite facing a formidable batting unit and a sea of yellow from the opposition's fans, Rajasthan posted the first 200-plus total in the history of the IPL at the iconic Jaipur venue. They then defended their total with relative ease, thanks to excellent spells from spin-bowling masters R Ashwin and Adam Zampa, as well as a disciplined effort from Yorker expert Sandeep Sharma.

Earlier in the day, Yashasvi Jaiswal put on a show of big-hitting against the Chennai Super Kings new-ball bowlers, notching up his career-best score in T20s. While his more established batting partner, Jos Buttler, struggled to find the big ones at a consistent rate, young Jaiswal played around with the field with his brilliant strokeplay.

Jaiswal took on the responsibility of scoring big runs in the powerplay, propelling Rajasthan Royals to 62 for 0 at the end of 6 overs. His face-off against former U19 teammate Akash Singh was a delight to watch, as he played around with the field and picked up the lengths from the left-arm pacer quite early.

Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed for a mere 15 runs off 13 balls, leaving the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a precarious position. The team was left hoping for a miraculous partnership between Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube to turn the game around.

Dube kept the CSK fans on the edge of their seats until the halfway point of the 19th over, where it became mathematically impossible for them to chase down the target. Unfortunately, Dube was dismissed off the last ball of the match, having scored a valiant 52 runs off 33 balls. CSK's innings ended on 170/6, and the Rajasthan Royals emerged victorious by a margin of 32 runs.

