Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

IPL 2023: Shardul Thakur, Suyash Sharma shine as Kolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 81 runs

Chasing a target of 205 runs, RCB were bowled out for 123 in 17.3 overs, with Varun Chakravarthy taking four wickets for KKR and Suyash Sharma bagging three dismissals.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 06, 2023, 11:27 PM IST

IPL 2023: Shardul Thakur, Suyash Sharma shine as Kolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 81 runs
KKR vs RCB, IPL 2023

Kolkata Knight Riders dominated Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Eden Gardens, winning by a whopping 81 runs. Shardul Thakur was the star of the show, smashing a 29-ball 68 and taking one wicket. Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, and Suyash Sharma also shone with the ball.

KKR's victory was all the more impressive given their shaky start. They were 89 for 5 in the 12th over, but thanks to Thakur's rapid half-century and Rahmanullah Gurbaz's more sedate 57, they recovered to post 204 for 7 off their 20 overs.

RCB's response was lackluster, especially considering their recent spectacular chase against Mumbai Indians. Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and Glenn Maxwell all struggled against KKR's superior bowling attack. Kohli and du Plessis started well, but were soon derailed by the KKR spinners. Narine removed Kohli for 21 in the 5th over, while Chakravarthy took out du Plessis, Maxwell, and Harshal Patel.

RCB made a strange decision by not sending Dinesh Karthik earlier, instead opting for Michael Bracewell at No.3. He was flummoxed by the collapse around him, and Shahbaz Ahmed was just as clueless. RCB were 5 for 61 off 8.5 overs with little hope of a comeback.

Shardul Thakur was a force to be reckoned with on the field. Not only did he impress with his batting skills, but he also made an impact in his first over by taking out Michael Bracewell. Meanwhile, Suyash Sharma, a 19-year-old leg-break bowler making his IPL debut, had a night to remember as he joined the party with wickets of Anuj Rawat and Dinesh Karthik.

Chasing a target of 205 runs, RCB were bowled out for 123 in 17.3 overs, with Varun Chakravarthy taking four wickets for KKR and Suyash Sharma bagging three dismissals.

READ| IPL 2023: How much does CSK skipper MS Dhoni earn per IPL match? Know salary, net worth

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Shraddha Kapoor in TJMM to Raveena Tandon in Mohra, 5 times Bollywood heroines slayed in yellow sarees
Meet Khushboo Patani, actress Disha Patani's sister who is serving as lieutenant in Indian Army
Alia Bhatt birthday: Actress's net worth is more than Rs 500 crore, she owns clothing brand, expensive cars, and more
Mouni Roy raises temperature in Falguni Shane Peacock saree, whopping price revealed
IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: Khawaja, Kuhnemann give Australia the edge after India crumble to spin on Day 1 - In Pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
5 automakers to recall over 23,000 vehicles over faulty parts
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.