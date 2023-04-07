Search icon
IPL 2023: Shanaya Kapoor spotted with Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan during RCB vs KKR match; See Pics

The Kolkata Knight Riders outplayed Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Eden Gardens on Thursday to register their first win of IPL 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 08:51 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers (RCB) delivered an unforgettable performance during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the iconic Eden Gardens on Thursday. 

Shah Rukh Khan graced the match between KKR and RCB with his presence at the Eden Gardens of Kolkata. Accompanying him were his daughter, Suhana Khan, and her best friend, Shanaya Kapoor.

King Khan's manager, Pooja Dadlani, was also seen with the trio at the match. Following the Kolkata Knight Riders' victory in Thursday's IPL match, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted celebrating the win with his daughter Suhana and her friend Shanaya.

Shanaya Kapoor is a close friend of Suhana Khan and daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor. The two share a close bond and are often spotted together at various social gatherings and events.

Although Suhana and Shanaya have previously attended IPL games in Kolkata, fans believe that they are the team's lucky charm and should attend all future games in the city.

Here are some of the interesting tweets:

Talking about the match, Varun Chakravarthy, Suyash Sharma, and Sunil Narine expertly spun their web around the Royal Challengers Bangalore batters, effectively limiting them to a mere 123 runs. Their impressive performance helped KKR secure a resounding 81-run victory.

READ| Watch: AB De Villiers' wife Danielle names this team as her favourite in IPL and it's not RCB

