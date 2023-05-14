IPL 2023: Sanju Samson's 'don't have answer' response to humiliating loss vs RCB bemuses internet users

RR skipper Sanju Samson

The Rajasthan Royals suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of the Royal Challengers Bangalore, losing by a staggering 112 runs. This loss has dealt a severe blow to their chances of making it to the playoffs this season. To make matters worse, the Royals were bowled out for a paltry 59 runs, marking the third-lowest total in IPL history.

Despite this devastating loss, the team's captain, Sanju Samson, had a perplexing reaction during the post-match interview. Fans were left scratching their heads as Samson appeared clueless and unable to provide any meaningful insight into the team's performance.

The match itself was a disaster for the Royals, as they lost five wickets within the first six overs. Samson, along with Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal, failed to perform as they had in previous IPL matches.

“I think our top three were scoring a lot of runs, we go hard in the powerplay but it didn’t come out today. It's too soon to analyze or dissect the game. You need to go hard in the powerplay knowing the ball was getting slower and older, that’s the way me, (Yashasvi) Jaiswal and Jos (Buttler) have played throughout,” Samson said.

“Credit to the RCB bowlers for their energy and intensity. I think this was a target that could have gone to the wire, I expected a tight match if we had a decent powerplay,” the RR captain added.

When questioned about the cause of Rajasthan Royals' batting decline, Sanju Samson appeared taken aback by the team's defeat and admitted that he was unable to provide a definitive answer.

"That is a great question, actually. I was thinking about it and where it went wrong. Sorry, I do not have an answer for that," Samson said.

Even Aakash Chopra, a former India opener turned commentator, appeared perplexed by Sanju Samson's comments. During the interview, Samson was asked 5-6 questions, and each time he responded with 'I don't know.' Chopra expressed his confusion and concern, stating, 'What have RR done? That is the problem - not knowing.' These responses from Samson raise questions about his preparation and understanding of the game, which is a cause for concern for the team and fans alike.

