IPL 2023: Sanju Samson led Rajasthan Royals strengthens up as England star joins the squad

Source: Twitter

IPL 2023 will kick off tomorrow (March 31) and ahead of the first match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujrat Titans, Rajasthan Royal is flexing its squad for 2023 edition on social media platforms. Through a viral tweet, the first IPL winner welcomed their new teammate and England cricket team captain, Joe Root, to the squad. For those who don’t know, this will be the first IPL for Joe Root. The England skipper registered for the IPL auction in the past but no franchise showed their interest in getting him in their squad. But this year RR was interested in his service and offered him a reasonable contract at the IPL 2023 auction.

RR was one of the favorites to win the trophy last year but lost in the final against Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans by seven wickets at the Narendra Modi stadium. RR has made some changes in their squad by signing players like Joe Root, Adam Zampa, Jason Holder and Donavon Ferreira. With these newcomers, it will be interesting to see how Skipper sanju samson utilisees these talents.

Ahead of the IPL 2023 the English star batter said, “It’s an experience that you can’t replicate anywhere else in the world. I’ve never experienced it before so it’s all going to be very new to me, which, for an experienced player that’s played a lot of international cricket, is really exciting. I’ve heard a lot of things. And I’m really looking forward to living it now.”

Best of England, best-friends in Rajasthan!



PS: Wait for 0:35. pic.twitter.com/BaYSe2PuwH — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 29, 2023

While talking about his new team he said, “Last year was an exceptional year for the franchise and I’ve always enjoyed watching Sanju (Samson) play. I think he’s a hell of a talent and seems to keep growing every year as a player and as a leader.”

England captain Jos Buttler, who has been an important player for the Rajasthan Royals for 5 years, welcomed his teammate to the RR squad and handed Joe Root his jersey. Rajasthan Royals will play their first match against Aiden Markram’s Sunrisers Hyderabad.