IPL 2023: Sai Sudharsan shines as Gujarat Titans beats Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets

Source: Twitter

Hardik Pandya and Co defeated Delhi Capitals at their home ground and continues to lead the point table like in the previous season of IPL. Defending Champion was roaring all over Arun Jaitley Stadium. After winning the toss Skipper Pandya decided to ball first and handed the ball to the speedster Mohammed Shami and the right arm pacer gave GT the early breakthrough in the form of Prithvi Shaw. He later dismantled Mitchell Marsh stumps and put his team in the leading position during the powerplay. After Shami, Alzarri Joseph took two wickets in the same over and crippled DC. Sarfaraz Khan and wicketkeeper-batsman Abishek Porel tried to take the innings forward until Rashid Khan came to attack and destroy their hope. Rashid Khan and Mohammed Shami took 3 wickets each as Alzarri Joseph bagged 2 for 29. Skipper David Warner was the highest scorer for his side by scoring 37 off 32 balls followed by Axar Patel whose hard hitting of 36 runs in 22 balls took DC to 162 in 20 overs.

A clinical run chase by Hardik Pandya’s men as young Sai Sudharsan leads the team to victory in the 7th match of the IPL 2023. After losing early wickets its Sai Sudharsan and Vijay Shakar who took responsibilities on their shoulder and made a crucial partnership of more than 50 runs that took Gujarat Titans to a comfortable position. Rest was done by the killer Miller. David Miller scored a furious 31 off 16 balls and took GT to victory. S Sudharsan was awarded as the player of the match for his outstanding performance

Gujarat titans is now at the top of the table with two back to back wins. Whereas Delhi Capitals has crawled even deeper to the bottom after losing both games in the IPL 2023. Even after the loss there was one big reason for the Delhi fans to cheer as their former Captain Rishabh Pant was seen watching the match in the stadium. The left hand wicketkeeper Batsman was first seen in a cricket stadium after his horrific road accident in December last year. Pant is recovering from his injuries and is expected to play in the World Cup later this year.