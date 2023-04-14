IPL 2023: Rishabh Pant surprises Delhi Capitals squad in Bengaluru ahead of RCB vs DC clash

Image Source: Twitter @IPL

On Friday, Rishabh Pant made a visit to the Delhi Capitals squad in Bengaluru, just before their Indian Premier League match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday.

The official Twitter handle of the IPL shared a post that showed the injured DC player interacting with several members of the Delhi squad.

It was a great sight to see Pant, who is currently recovering from an injury, showing his support for his team. The Delhi Capitals squad was thrilled to have him around, and they were all smiles as they chatted with him.

Last week, Rishabh Pant, the star India wicket-keeper batter, made a special appearance at the Arun Jaitley Stadium for Delhi Capitals' home match against Gujarat Titans. Despite still recovering from injuries sustained in a horrific car accident last year, Pant was determined to show his support for his team.

Sporting a white shirt and shorts, with his heavily strapped right knee on display, Pant sat in the team owners' box as Delhi took to the field after winning the toss. It was a heartwarming sight for fans who have been eagerly awaiting his return to the pitch.

The accident occurred on December 30, when Pant's car collided with a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway in the early hours of the morning. Thanks to his quick thinking and alertness, Pant was able to jump out of his Mercedes just in time before it burst into flames.

Despite the severity of his injuries, Pant has been making steady progress in his recovery and is expected to return to the game soon.

