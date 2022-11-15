Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

IPL 2023 retentions: Delhi Capitals release just 4 players, retain 19.45 cr in purse, DC's full retention list here

Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals have not made many changes to their IPL squad from last year, and have released jus 4 players.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 07:24 PM IST

IPL 2023 retentions: Delhi Capitals release just 4 players, retain 19.45 cr in purse, DC's full retention list here
Source: Twitter

Delhi Capitals have a massive Rs 19.45 cr in their purse for the upcoming IPL 2023 auction in Kochi on December 23. The franchise have retained their maximum core players from last year's IPL, and have released just four players. 

The four players released by the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals are as follows:

Mandeep Singh, KS Bharat, Tim Seifert and Ashwin Hebbar

Delhi Capitals' list of retained players:

Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Rovman Powell, Yash Dhull, Ripal Patel, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal and Aman Khan.

READ| IPL 2023 Retention Day Live Updates: Check full list of retained players, remaining salary purse for all teams

More to follow...

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Rakul Preet Singh celebrates her 32nd birthday with beau Jackky Bhagnani Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora
Home remedies: How to make your acne disappear overnight
Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan attacked; Scenes of chaos from Wazirabad emerge, see pics
Here some lip-smacking, healthy food items to devour on this festive season
Home remedies for dandruff in winters, check out these useful tips
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 514 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 15
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.