IPL 2023 retentions: Delhi Capitals release just 4 players, retain 19.45 cr in purse, DC's full retention list here

Source: Twitter

Delhi Capitals have a massive Rs 19.45 cr in their purse for the upcoming IPL 2023 auction in Kochi on December 23. The franchise have retained their maximum core players from last year's IPL, and have released just four players.

The four players released by the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals are as follows:

Mandeep Singh, KS Bharat, Tim Seifert and Ashwin Hebbar

Delhi Capitals' list of retained players:

Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Rovman Powell, Yash Dhull, Ripal Patel, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal and Aman Khan.

READ| IPL 2023 Retention Day Live Updates: Check full list of retained players, remaining salary purse for all teams

More to follow...