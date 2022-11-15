Search icon
IPL 2023 retentions: CSK retain Dhoni, Jadeja; release Bravo, Milne, Chennai Super Kings' full retention list

Chennai Super Kings have surprised fans with some big moves as they released some star players but also kept hold of Ravindra Jadeja.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 06:28 PM IST

Source: Twitter

Chennai Super Kings were certainly not the busiest in terms of their retentions as the franchise was reportedly among the first ones to provide their list of retained players and released players to BCCI, before the 5 PM deadline on November 15. 

CSK have surprisingly left out some big names, while also managing to retain Ravindra Jadeja who was reportedly on the verge of leaving the franchise. 

Check CSK's full list of retained players here:

Dhoni, Conway, Ruturaj, Ambati Rayudu, Senapati, Moeen Ali, Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Pretorius, Santner, Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Theekshana

CSK CEO said, "if any player can be back for CSK at auction, then we'll try to buy them back".

More to follow...

