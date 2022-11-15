IPL 2023 Retention List of Sunrisers Hyderabad: Know players, salary purse, check full list

Image: Twitter/IPL

The Indian Premier League is an evergreen extravaganza. Fans wait for this crazy cricket carnival the whole year, and are very invested in the team formation they are backing up. That’s why IPL Players Retention event becomes important, and this is where the fans get to know the team strategy and how the franchise owners are going to tackle the challenge next season.

Today’s retention event saw Sunrisers Hyderabad retaining some ace cricketers who are vital for their gameplan in IPL 2023. For example, they have kept South African middle order sensation Aiden Markram who also looked very solid during the recently concluded T20 World Cup. Similarly, they have retained Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Kumar performed well for SRH in the last season too.

The franchise has also kept its faith intact in fast bowler Umran Malik whose express pace is a great advantage. With endorsements from legends like Brett Lee and Shoaib Akhtar, Malik is a great asset for any team. He can constantly bowl over 150kmph and is fit and ready to take on any opposition.

Here is the list of players retained by SRH:

Abdul Samad

Aiden Markram

Rahul Tripathi

Glenn Phillips

Abhishek Sharma

Marco Jansen

Washington Sundar

Fazalhaq Farooqi

Kartik Tyagi

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

T Natarajan

Umran Malik

The next edition of IPL will take place in between March 28 and May 25 across various cities. Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans are the current IPL Champion.

