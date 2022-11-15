Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

IPL 2023 Retention List of Sunrisers Hyderabad: Know players, salary purse, check full list

Sunrisers Hyderabad have retained most of their performers from the last season. They also keep the highest salary purse.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: |Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 06:43 PM IST

IPL 2023 Retention List of Sunrisers Hyderabad: Know players, salary purse, check full list
Image: Twitter/IPL

The Indian Premier League is an evergreen extravaganza. Fans wait for this crazy cricket carnival the whole year, and are very invested in the team formation they are backing up. That’s why IPL Players Retention event becomes important, and this is where the fans get to know the team strategy and how the franchise owners are going to tackle the challenge next season.

Today’s retention event saw Sunrisers Hyderabad retaining some ace cricketers who are vital for their gameplan in IPL 2023. For example, they have kept South African middle order sensation Aiden Markram who also looked very solid during the recently concluded T20 World Cup. Similarly, they have retained Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Kumar performed well for SRH in the last season too.

The franchise has also kept its faith intact in fast bowler Umran Malik whose express pace is a great advantage. With endorsements from legends like Brett Lee and Shoaib Akhtar, Malik is a great asset for any team. He can constantly bowl over 150kmph and is fit and ready to take on any opposition.

Here is the list of players retained by SRH:

Abdul Samad
Aiden Markram
Rahul Tripathi
Glenn Phillips
Abhishek Sharma
Marco Jansen
Washington Sundar
Fazalhaq Farooqi
Kartik Tyagi
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
T Natarajan
Umran Malik 

The next edition of IPL will take place in between March 28 and May 25 across various cities. Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans are the current IPL Champion.

READ | Meet Rohit Sharma's childhood coach Dinesh Lad, felicitated with the Dronacharya Award in 2022

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Rakul Preet Singh celebrates her 32nd birthday with beau Jackky Bhagnani Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora
Home remedies: How to make your acne disappear overnight
Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan attacked; Scenes of chaos from Wazirabad emerge, see pics
Here some lip-smacking, healthy food items to devour on this festive season
Home remedies for dandruff in winters, check out these useful tips
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 514 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 15
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.