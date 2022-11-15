IPL 2023 Retention List of KKR: Check players, salary purse, vacant slots

Image: Twitter/IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders have played smartly in the IPL Retention round. During the auction, the team management ensured that the franchise picks some useful players and also keep some money for the later round where they can pick up one matchwinner.

After today’s auction, KKR is left with 11 slots and Rs 7.05 crore. This seems like a tricky position, but a lot depends upon how their current group of players perform. Traditionally, KKR have not been relying upon certain individuals to win the matches, but different seasons have seen different stars emerging for the franchise.

When Gautam Gambhir was the captain, the franchise developed the habit of pushing their small but sureshot contributors during the crucial hours of the game. This strategy paid dividends and they became champions in 2012 and 2014. Later, they couldn’t get to the top but it remained a good team for performing but relatively unknown players.

Here is the list of players retained by Kolkata Knight Riders:

Shreyas Iyer

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Rinku Singh

Andre Russell

Sunil Narine

Nitish Rana

Anukul Roy

Venkatesh Iyer

Shardul Thakur

Tim Southee

Lockie Ferguson

Umesh Yadav

Varun Chakravarthy

Harshit Rana

The next edition of IPL will be played in between March and May in different cities. With fifty over World Cup scheduled later in 2023, players would want to do their best during the tournament.

