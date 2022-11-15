IPL 2023 Retention List of Gujarat Titans: Check retained-released players, purse value, vacant slots

Headlines

Vivek Agnihotri says he will watch first day first show of Jawan, asks Shah Rukh Khan's fan to help him in...

Special Session of Parliament: President Droupadi Murmu summons both Houses to meet on September 18

Ishan Kishan's rumoured girlfriend Aditi Hundia showers love on him for his 'dream innings' in Ind vs Pak Asia Cup match

Watch: Virat Kohli's reaction after Shaheen Afridi bowls to Rohit Sharma in Ind vs Pak Asia Cup match goes viral

Dinesh Karthik departs for Sri Lanka for Asia Cup 2023, See details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Special Session of Parliament: President Droupadi Murmu summons both Houses to meet on September 18

Ishan Kishan's rumoured girlfriend Aditi Hundia showers love on him for his 'dream innings' in Ind vs Pak Asia Cup match

Watch: Virat Kohli's reaction after Shaheen Afridi bowls to Rohit Sharma in Ind vs Pak Asia Cup match goes viral

8 things to stop doing if you want a longer life

 8 Bollywood actors who are set to collaborate with South filmmakers 

Before Jawan, 9 films where Shah Rukh Khan aced double role

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Asia Cup 2023: Aakash Chopra, Saqlain Mushtaq & Other Experts Open Up On India vs Pakistan Battle

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pak: Saqlain Mushtaq Predicts His Favorite Pick Between India And Pakistan

Asia Cup 2023: Who Is The Big Match Winner Between Virat Kohli And Babar Azam? Know What Experts Say

Ishan Kishan's rumoured girlfriend Aditi Hundia showers love on him for his 'dream innings' in Ind vs Pak Asia Cup match

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Watch: Shahid Kapoor lashes out at paparazzi for shouting to pose for them, says 'pagalo ki tarah kyu...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

IPL 2023 Retention List of Gujarat Titans: Check retained-released players, purse value, vacant slots

Gujarat Titans the defending champions of IPL 2022 have also retained their core group of players, but still have 19.25 cr left in their purse.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 08:38 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The defending champions of IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans (GT) have retained most of their core players after winning the IPL although they have parted ways with some notable players too. 

Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Lockie Ferguson were traded to Kolkata Knight Riders, whereas Hardik Pandya-led GT have released Dominic Drakes, Gurkeerat Singh, Jason Roy and Varun Aaron. 

Gujarat Titans released players list:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Lockie Ferguson, Dominic Drakes, Gurkeerat Singh, Jason Roy, Varun Aaron

READ| 'Everything is fine': Ravindra Jadeja shares picture with MS Dhoni after being retained by CSK

Gujarat Titans retained players list:

Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad

Gujarat Titans pursue value and remaining slots:

The Hardik Pandya-led side have Rs 19.25 crore available to spend in IPL 2023 auction, and they have only 3 slots remaining to fill. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Rs 10 me 7 Golgappa hi kyu?': Panipuri seller beaten by customer in UP over quantity served, watch viral video

WhatsApp planning a new look for users, know what changes can be expected

Dreaming about money? Know the different kinds of money related dreams and their meanings

Joe Biden, PM Modi to have bilateral meeting in New Delhi on September 8

This actor had no money for food, worked as bartender, washed dishes; later became 'Big B of small screen'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE