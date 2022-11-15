IPL 2023 Retention List of Gujarat Titans: Check retained-released players, purse value, vacant slots

Gujarat Titans the defending champions of IPL 2022 have also retained their core group of players, but still have 19.25 cr left in their purse.

The defending champions of IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans (GT) have retained most of their core players after winning the IPL although they have parted ways with some notable players too.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Lockie Ferguson were traded to Kolkata Knight Riders, whereas Hardik Pandya-led GT have released Dominic Drakes, Gurkeerat Singh, Jason Roy and Varun Aaron.

Gujarat Titans released players list:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Lockie Ferguson, Dominic Drakes, Gurkeerat Singh, Jason Roy, Varun Aaron

Gujarat Titans retained players list:

Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad

Gujarat Titans pursue value and remaining slots:

The Hardik Pandya-led side have Rs 19.25 crore available to spend in IPL 2023 auction, and they have only 3 slots remaining to fill.