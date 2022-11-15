IPL 2023: RCB retain 6 overseas players, release Rutherford; Royal Challengers Bangalore's full retention list

Source: Twitter

Royal Challengers Bangalore have decided to retain six overseas players for IPL 2023 season. Ahead of the IPL 2023 auction, all the franchises had to submit their final retained and released players' list to BCCI, and RCB have opted to retain the likes of Faf Du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, and Wanindu Hasaranga among others.

RCB are all set to release Sherfane Rutherford.

Here's RCB's list of six retained overseas players:

Faf Du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazelwood, Finn Allen, David Willey

Here's full list of RCB's retained players:

Faf, Kohli, Karthik, Lomror, Allen, Patidar, Rawat, Maxwell, Hasaranga, Shahbaz, Prabhudesai, Harshal, Kaul, Siraj, Akash Deep, Hazelwood, Karn Sharma.

​RCB will have a purse of 8.75cr for IPL 2023 auction.

More to follow..