IPL 2023: RCB players to wear green jersey made from recycled waste in match against RR today

RCB vs RR: Since 2011, the RCB players have been sporting green jerseys in one of their home matches.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 23, 2023, 06:09 AM IST

IPL 2023: RCB players to wear green jersey made from recycled waste in match against RR today (Photo: RCB)

IPL 2023, RCB vs RR: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will 'go green' in their IPL match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday by wearing jerseys made from recycled stadium waste. Since 2011, the RCB players have been sporting green jerseys in one of their home matches to spread awareness and need for a cleaner and greener environment.

This year's mission will also see RCB restore two lakes in South Bengaluru, covering 44 acres and close to 200 schools will see the Green School certification roll out.

"As part of our year-long commitment, we will enable and encourage sustainability for the people, of the people, and by the people through a unique fan-driven model of carbon neutrality and rejuvenating and restoring the city lakes which were once the pride of Bangalore city," said Rajesh Menon, VP & Head of Royal Challengers Bangalore.

