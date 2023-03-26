IPL 2023 RCB players' list: Check full Royal Challengers Bangalore squad, match list and more (Insta/RCB)

IPL 2023: The much-awaited tournament of cricket, the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023), is all set to kickstart on March 31. The first match will take place between the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The inaugural match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

This year, a total of 10 teams will be participating in IPL 2023. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will clash against Mumbai Indians in their first match of IPL 2023 on April 2. The RCB squad led by Faf du Plessis will be playing their first match at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

Ahead of the IPL 2023, the Bangalore-based franchise is hosting a star-studded event on Sunday (March 26) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The RCB unbox event will start at 4 pm. Former RCB legends Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers will also attend the event.

During the event, fans will be allowed to witness their favourite RCB players practising at the stadium. The current RCB players like Dinesh Karthik, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and Glenn Maxwell among others will be present during the event.

Moreover, there will be 25 players in the RCB squad this year, including Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell. Check out the full RCB squad below:

RCB full squad:

Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Faf Du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahemad, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Micheal Bracewell

RCB match list

Apr 2 RCB vs MI ( Bengaluru)

Apr 6 KKR vs RCB ( Kolkata)

Apr 10 RCB vs LSG ( Bengaluru)

Apr 15 RCB vs DC ( Bengaluru)

Apr 17 RB vs CSK ( Bengaluru)

Apr 20 PK vs RCB ( Mohali)

Apr 23 RCB vs RR ( Bengaluru)

Apr 26 RCB vs KKR ( Bengaluru)

May 1 LSG vs RCB ( Lucknow)

May 6 DC vs RCB ( Delhi)

May 9 MI vs RCB ( Mumbai)

May 14 RR VS RCB ( Jaipur)

May-18 SRH vs RCB ( Hyderabad)