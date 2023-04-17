IPL 2023: RCB losses to CSK by 8 runs in another intense high-scoring last-over finish

Source: Twitter

Chennai Super Kings managed to win the run-fest at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday. Batting first CSK lost an early wicket but then Conway’s 83, quick fifty from Shivam Dube and a few cameos from Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali and Ambati Rayudu helped CSK put up a mammoth score of 226 runs on board. It was a bad day for bowlers as Mohammed remained the most economical of all by conceding 30 runs from his 4 overs and taking a wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Chasing 226 Royal Challengers Bangalore didn’t have a desired start as they lost their power pack star opener, Virat Kohli in the very first over by the Impact sub Akash Singh. Mahipal Lomror who came 1st down went for duck after facing 5 deliveries and Royals were 2 down after 15 runs in 2 overs. Then came Glenn Maxwell who changed the whole momentum of the game by his power hitting and alongside skipper Faf du Plessis did no different. Both batters showed no mercy on CSK bowlers as they were forced into being spectators while the ball took a tour of every nook and corner of the stadium. They added 126 runs partnership for the 3rd wicket. Right when they were going after every bowlers srilankan off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana did the job for Dhoni and Co by dismissing dangerous looking Maxwell for 76 (36). Just In the next over Moeen Ali took down RCB skipper Faf du Plessis at 62 (33). From there on CSK saw a hope of victory as Tushar Deshpande dismissed RCB’s only hope Dinesh Kartik and took complete control over the game. It all went down to the last over where the host needed 19 runs but they fell 8 runs short losing yet another game in the last over.

After the win Chennai moved up to the 3rd place of the points table, whereas, Royal Challengers Bangalore stayed at 7th place with 3 losses in 5 games. Now CSK will face SRH on April 21 and RCB will play their next match against PBKS on April 20.