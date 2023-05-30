IPL 2023 final: Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba touches his feet after CSK defeat GT in last over thriller, video surfaces

IPL 2023 final, Ravindra Jadeja's wife, Rivaba Jadeja, Rivaba, Ravindra Jadeja, feet, CSK defeat GT, IPL 2023,Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans (Photo: Twitter)

IPL 2023 Final: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Gujarat Titans (GT) to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 title on Monday. The victory was possible after CSK star Ravindra Jadeja smashed 10 runs in the last two balls with one six and a four. After winning the IPL final match, CSK skipper MS Dhoni lifted his Jadeja in joy. Videos of the celebrations are widely shared on social media.

Jadeja's wife Rivaba Jadeja also attended the match to support his husband and his team in the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. After CSK's win, she came to the ground and hugged Jadega in a heartwarming moment. Before this, she also touched Jadega's feet. The moment was captured on camera has gone viral on social media. She also got emotional at the moment. Check out the video here:

Jadeja dedicated the victory to Dhoni, after which he shared pictures with his skipper. Chasing 171 in 15 overs, CSK beat GT by 5 wickets (DLS) in the final on Monday, May 29. This is the fifth time that the men in yellow win the IPL title. Earlier, Devon Conway and Ruturaj took the Super Kings off to a flying start in their run-chase.

We did it for ONE and ONLY “MS DHOmahi bhai aapke liye toh kuch bhi… pic.twitter.com/iZnQUcZIYQ — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) May 30, 2023

