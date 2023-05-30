Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

IPL 2023 final: Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba touches his feet after CSK defeat GT in last over thriller, video surfaces

CSK vs GT final: CSK star Ravindra Jadeja dedicated the victory to MS Dhoni. He also shared pictures with his skipper.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA web team |Updated: May 30, 2023, 03:41 PM IST

IPL 2023 final: Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba touches his feet after CSK defeat GT in last over thriller, video surfaces
IPL 2023 final, Ravindra Jadeja's wife, Rivaba Jadeja, Rivaba, Ravindra Jadeja, feet, CSK defeat GT, IPL 2023,Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans (Photo: Twitter)

IPL 2023 Final: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Gujarat Titans (GT) to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 title on Monday. The victory was possible after CSK star Ravindra Jadeja smashed 10 runs in the last two balls with one six and a four. After winning the IPL final match, CSK skipper MS Dhoni lifted his Jadeja in joy. Videos of the celebrations are widely shared on social media.

Jadeja's wife Rivaba Jadeja also attended the match to support his husband and his team in the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. After CSK's win, she came to the ground and hugged Jadega in a heartwarming moment. Before this, she also touched Jadega's feet. The moment was captured on camera has gone viral on social media. She also got emotional at the moment. Check out the video here:

Jadeja dedicated the victory to Dhoni, after which he shared pictures with his skipper. Chasing 171 in 15 overs, CSK beat GT by 5 wickets (DLS) in the final on Monday, May 29. This is the fifth time that the men in yellow win the IPL title. Earlier, Devon Conway and Ruturaj took the Super Kings off to a flying start in their run-chase.

READ | IPL 2023 cash prize: Winner CSK bags Rs 20 crore, GT get whopping amount, Shubman Gill, Jaiswal win big; check full list

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Swara Bhasker, Anurag Kashyap, Gulshan Devaiah, Bhumi Pednekar, Imtiaz Ali, Hansal Mehta attend Afwaah screening
Diana Penty dazzles in glittery nude dress at Cannes 2023, fans say ‘best look so far’
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding anniversary: Inside photos of couple's home Vastu where they tied the knot last year
In Pics: Shraddha Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez attend Backstreet Boys concert in Mumbai
How Sapna Choudhary, went from earning Rs 3000 per stage show to walking the Cannes red carpet, all you need to know
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: After Rhythm Chanana, another Delhi metro girl goes viral, dances to Garry Sandhu’s song
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.