IPL 2023: Ravi Kishan's Bhojpuri commentary on MS Dhoni's six during CSK vs GT match goes viral (photo: Twitter)

IPL 2023: The Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) was kickstarted on Friday with the opening match defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The GT squad led by Hardik Pandya defeated the CSK by five wickets. The first match of the 16th edition of IPL 2023 was played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The match witnessed the firing performance of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill. But the fans were thrilled when CSK skipper MS Dhoni came to play. During the last over, the captain cool hit a six. During this, the Bhojpuri commentary by Ravi Kishan surprised the fans. The actor was part of the commentary panel and he entertained fans with his Bhojpuri one-liners during the season opener on Friday.

When Dhoni hit a six, Kishan said, "Jio jawan, jiyo re Bhojpuriya....". The video of his commentary has gone viral on the internet. And fans have also reacted to it. One user wrote , "Cannot believe it took 15 seasons to get Bhojpuri commentary for the IPL. Unmatched entertainment!" Check out the video below:

Ravi Kishan commentary pic.twitter.com/86bKiGwekv — Ravi Sinha (Music Addict) (@_ravitweets) March 31, 2023

The IPL 2023 can be watched in different languages including Bhojpuri, and Hindi this year. MS Dhoni`s one towering six and a four took CSK to 178/7 in 20 overs. The captain cool remained unbeaten on 14, made from seven balls. However, the CSK could win their first match of IPL 2023.

READ | Delhi Capitals name explosive young batter as replacement for Rishabh Pant for IPL 2023