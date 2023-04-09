IPL 2023: Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Markande guide Sunrisers Hyderabad to 8-wicket win over Punjab Kings

Image Source: Twitter @IPL

On Sunday, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, Sunrisers Hyderabad emerged victorious over Punjab Kings by eight wickets in Match 14 of IPL 2023. The match was a thrilling encounter, with both teams putting up a strong fight.

Chasing a target of 144 runs, SRH reached 145/2 in just 17.1 overs, thanks to an unbeaten knock of 74 runs off 48 balls by Rahul Tripathi. Captain Aiden Markram also played a crucial role in the victory, slamming an unbeaten knock of 37 runs off 21 balls.

PBKS, on the other hand, struggled to get going and could only manage to reach 143/9 in their allotted 20 overs.

However, Shikhar Dhawan's unbeaten knock of 99 runs off 66 balls, which included 12 fours and five sixes, was a standout performance. Mayank Markande was the star bowler for SRH, taking four wickets, while Marco Jansen and Umran Malik scalped two dismissals each.

Overall, it was a well-fought match, with both teams displaying their skills and determination. Sunrisers Hyderabad's victory was well-deserved, and they will be looking to carry this momentum forward in their upcoming matches.

