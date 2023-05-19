IPL 2023: Quickfire fifties from Jaiswal, Padikkal help Rajasthan Royals seal four-wicket win over Punjab Kings

Image Source: Twitter @IPL

Rajasthan Royals defeated Punjab Kings by four wickets to keep their slim playoff hopes alive in the Indian Premier League.

Chasing 188, Yashasvi Jaiswal (50 off 36) and Devdutt Padikkal (51 off 30) slammed quick fifties, while Shimron Hetmyer struck 46, and impact substitute Dhruv Jurel (10 not out) sealed the win for RR with a six with two balls to spare. The win kept RR in the hunt, but their fate also depends on the results of other matches.

PBKS, on the other hand, crashed out of the tournament. Earlier, PBKS posted a competitive 187 for five after being sent into bat.

PBKS lost wickets at regular intervals to slide to 50 for 4 in the seventh over before Sam Curran (49 not out) and Jitesh Sharma (44 off 28) added 64 runs for the fifth wicket to give some momentum to the innings.

Towards the end, M Shahrukh Khan made a valuable 41 off 23 balls. Navdeep Saini (3/40) was the pick of the bowlers for RR, while Adam Zampa (1/26) and Trent Boult (1/35) picked up a wicket each.

