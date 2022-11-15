Search icon
IPL 2023: Punjab Kings release 8 players including Mayank Agarwal, PBKS's full retention list here

Punjab Kings have released 8 players including former captain Mayank Agarwal. Check full list of released players here.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 06:44 PM IST

Source: Twitter

Punjab Kings spent a lot of money in IPL 2022 mega auction but still failed to qualify for the playoffs. The franchise has decided to make wholesome changes and thus they have released plenty of big names including Mayank Agarwal, and others. 

PBKS have a decent purse value of 32.20 cr and they can make up a fantastic squad with the amount available in the auction. 

Check full list of retained players by Punjab Kings:

Dhawan, Shahrukh Khan, Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep, Baltej Singh, Ellis, Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar

More to follow..

 

