IPL 2023: Prerak Mankad, Nicholas Pooran shine as Lucknow Super Giants beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

Prerak Mankad, who scored his maiden IPL half-century, led the charge with an unbeaten 64. Marcus Stoinis also played a crucial role, smashing 40 off 25 balls.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 13, 2023, 07:32 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter @IPL

Lucknow Super Giants emerged victorious against Sunrisers Hyderabad, securing a spot in the top-four of the IPL 2023 points table and keeping their playoff hopes alive. Despite losing three of their last five matches, LSG's batters put on a spectacular performance against SRH after a slow start to the chase.

Prerak Mankad, who scored his maiden IPL half-century, led the charge with an unbeaten 64. Marcus Stoinis also played a crucial role, smashing 40 off 25 balls, while Nicholas Pooran remained unbeaten on 44 off just 13 balls.

Chasing a target of 183, LSG lost Kyle Mayers early on, thanks to a sensational catch from Aiden Markram. However, Quinton de Kock and Prerak Mankad steadied the ship, adding 42 runs for the second wicket. Mayank Markande then made a crucial breakthrough for SRH, dismissing de Kock.

With the required rate shooting up, Marcus Stoinis joined Prerak Mankad in the middle, and the duo put on a powerful display. Nicholas Pooran's explosive hitting in the 16th over, where he hit three consecutive sixes, brought LSG within sight of victory. Prerak Mankad continued to play an exceptional innings, hitting T Natarajan for a six and securing the win for LSG.

Earlier, Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and opted to bat, scoring 182 for six off their 20 overs. Heinrich Klaasen and Abdul Samad made significant contributions, scoring 47 and 37 respectively, while Anmolpreet Singh and skipper Aiden Markram also chipped in with 36 and 28 runs.

READ| Watch: Fans chant 'Kohli, Kohli' after SRH denied a no-ball, throw things near LSG dugout

