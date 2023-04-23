IPL 2023 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 runs

Image Source: Twitter @RCBTweets

In a thrilling IPL 2023 match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) continued their winning streak by defeating Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven runs.

Despite losing their star opener Jos Buttler for a duck, Rajasthan's Devdutt Padikkal and Yashasvi Jaiswal steadied the ship with a solid partnership of 98 runs for the second wicket.

However, Padikkal fell for 52(34) against David Willey, and Yashasvi 47(37) and Sanju Samson 22(15) were also dismissed shortly after. Shimron Hetmyer failed to find the big hits and was run-out for 3(9), but a late cameo by Dhruv Jurel kept Rajasthan in the hunt. Unfortunately, with 20 runs required in the final over, Jurel only got to face the final delivery, and the match was already out of RRs hand as they managed to add 182/6 in 20 overs.

Earlier, Rajasthan's bowlers produced a tremendous fightback after being ripped apart by Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell. Both batters smashed blistering half-centuries as RCB piled on a challenging 189/9 in 20 overs.

The pair joined the proceedings after Trent Boult jolted the home side and reduced them to 12/2 in 2.1 overs. Unfazed by the early blows, which included the prized wicket of Virat Kohli 0(1), Maxwell and Du Plessis wasted no time and added 127(67) runs for the third wicket. Yashasvi brought an end to Du Plessis' 62(39) knock with a direct hit, and R Ashwin removed Maxwell for 77(44).

IPL Points Table after RCB win

1. Rajasthan Royals (PTS 8, NRR +0.844)

2. Lucknow Super Giants (PTS 8, NRR +0.547)

3. Chennai Super Kings (PTS 8, NRR +0.355)

4. Gujarat Titans (PTS 8, NRR +0.212)

5. Royal Challengers Bangalore (PTS 8, NRR -0.008)

6. Punjab Kings (PTS 8, NRR -0.162)

7. Mumbai Indians (PTS 6, NRR -0.254)

8. Kolkata Knight Riders (PTS 4, NRR +0.214)

9. Sunrisers Hyderabad (PTS 4, NRR -0.794)

10. Delhi capitals (PTS 2, NRR -1.183)

IPL 2023 Orange Cap List

1. Faf du Plessis - 405 runs

2. Devon Conway - 314 runs

3. David Waner - 285 runs

4. Virat Kohli - 279 runs

5. Ruturaj Gaikwad - 270 runs

IPL 2023 Purple Cap List

1. Mohammed Sirj - 13 wickets

2. Arshdeep Singh - 13 wickets

3. Yuzvendra Chahal- 12 wickets

4. Rashid Khan - 12 wickets

5. Mark Wood - 11 wickets

