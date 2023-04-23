IPL 2023 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Punjab Kings win over Mumbai Indians

Source: Twitter

IPL 2023 had another thrilling encounter where Arshdeep Singh’s brilliant last over helped Punjab Kings to register their 4th win of the Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium. Batting first Punjab Kings showed a team performance as most batters contributed with more than 20 runs but English all-rounder Sam Curran’s 29 ball 55 and Jitesh Sharma’s quick 25 runs in just 7 balls with 4 sixes took PBKS total to 214 runs. Batting second Mumbai Indians (MI) lost opener Ishan Kishan in the second over but then skipper Rohit Sharma (44 off 27) and Cameron Green’s another half century (67 off 43) gave a good start to MI. SuryaKumar Yadav continued the strike at a good run rate after Rohit’s dismissal and scored 57 runs in just 26 balls at the strike rate of nearly 220. But it all came down to the last over where MI needed 16 runs but Arshdeep Singh had other plans as he dismissed both Tilak Varma and Nehal Wadhera, who was brought in as an Impact sub, in two balls but missed his hat-trick. The right hand pacer only conceded 2 runs as Punjab won the game by 13 runs.

After their 3rd wins in 7 games this season PBKS is currently at the 5th position whereas with 3 wins in 6 matches Mumbai slipped down to 7th place in the points table. Top 5 teams in the points table have 8 points each after 4 wins, the only difference among the top teams are of NRR (Net Run Rate) and the next two teams have 6 points. With this competitive points table one win or one loss can bring the bottom team way up the order. Delhi Capitals is the only team with only 1 win this season in their last 6 clashes.



IPL Points Table after PBKS win

1. Rajasthan Royals (PTS 8, NRR +1.043)

2. Lucknow Super Giants (PTS 8, NRR +0.547)

3. Chennai Super Kings (PTS 8, NRR +0.355)

4. Gujarat Titans (PTS 8, NRR +0.212)

5. Punjab Kings (PTS 8, NRR -0.162)

6. Royal Challengers Bangalore (PTS 6, NRR -0.068)

7. Mumbai Indians (PTS 6, NRR -0.254)

8. Kolkata Knight Riders (PTS 4, NRR -0.214)

9. Sunrisers Hyderabad (PTS 4, NRR -0.794)

10. Delhi capitals (PTS 2, NRR -1.183)

IPL 2023 Orange Cap List

1. Faf du Plessis - 343 runs

2. David Warner - 285 runs

3. Virat Kohli - 279 runs

4. KL Rahul - 262 runs

5. Devon Conway - 258 runs

IPL 2023 Purple Cap List

1. Arshdeep Singh- 13 wickets

2. Mohammed Sirj - 12 wickets

3. Rashid Khan - 12 wickets

4. Mark Wood - 11 wickets

5. Yuzvendra Chahal - 11 wickets