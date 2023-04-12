IPL 2023 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets

Image Source : IPLT20.COM

On Tuesday, the Mumbai Indians secured a six-wicket victory over the Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League match. The MI team successfully chased down the target of 173 in the last ball, with captain Rohit Sharma leading the charge with an impressive 65 runs from 45 balls. Tilak Varma and Ishan Kishan also made valuable contributions to the team's win, scoring 41 and 31 runs respectively.

Earlier in the match, Axar Patel played a crucial role in helping DC post a total of 172 all out after being invited to bat. Patel's impressive knock of 54 runs off just 25 balls included four boundaries and five sixes. Captain David Warner also made a valuable contribution to the team's score, adding 51 runs to the board.

Piyush Chawla was the most successful bowler for MI, taking three wickets for just 22 runs, while Jason Behrendorff also made a valuable contribution to the team's success by taking wickets.

The win has propelled MI to the 8th spot in the points table, while DC still stands at 10th position. The Lucknow Super Giants leads the point table, with RR following closely behind.

IPL Points Table after MI win

1. Lucknow Super Giants (PTS 6, NRR +2.067)

2. Rajasthan Royals (PTS 4, NRR +2.067)

3. Kolkata Knight Riders (PTS 4, NRR +1.375)

4. Gujarat Titans (PTS 4, NRR +0.431)

5. Chennai Super Kings (PTS 4, NRR +0.356)

6. Punjab Kings (PTS 4, NRR -0.281)

7. Royal Challengers Bangalore (PTS 2, NRR -0.800)

8. Mumbai Indians (PTS 2, NRR -0.879)



9. Sunrisers Hyderabad (PTS 2, NRR -1.502)

10. Delhi capitals (PTS 0, NRR -1.576)

IPL 2023 Orange Cap List

1. Shikhar Dhawan - 225 runs

2. David Warner - 209 runs

3. Ruturaj Gaikwad - 189 runs

4. Faf du Plessis - 175 runs

5. Virat Kohli - 164 runs

IPL 2023 Purple Cap List

1. Mark Wood - 9 wickets

2. Rashid Khan - 8 wickets

3. Yuzvendra Chahal - 8 wickets

4. Ravi Bishnoi - 6 wickets

5. Alzarri Joseph - 6 wickets

