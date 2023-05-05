IPL 2023 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Gujarat Titans thrash Rajasthan Royals by 9 wickets

Image Source: Twitter @gujarat_titans

In a thrilling encounter at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday, Gujarat Titans emerged victorious over Rajasthan Royals by nine wickets in Match 48 of IPL 2023. The Titans chased down a target of 119 runs with ease, reaching 119/1 in just 13.5 overs.

Wriddhiman Saha played a crucial role in the Titans' victory, smashing an unbeaten knock of 41 runs off 34 balls. Hardik Pandya also contributed significantly, playing a quickfire unbeaten knock of 39 off just 15 deliveries. Yuzvendra Chahal managed to take a wicket for the Royals' bowling department, but it was not enough to stop the Titans from clinching the win.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals struggled to make an impact with the bat, as they were bowled out for 118 in 17.5 overs. Sanju Samson was the only player who managed to make a significant contribution, registering 30 runs off 20 balls, packed with three fours and a six. Rashid Khan was in hot form for the Titans, taking three wickets, while Noor Ahmad scalped two dismissals.

Overall, it was a dominant performance by the Gujarat Titans, who showcased their batting prowess and bowling prowess to secure a convincing victory over the Rajasthan Royals.

IPL 2023 Points Table after GT win

1. Gujarat Titans (PTS 14, NRR +0.752)

2. Lucknow Super Giants (PTS 11, NRR +0.639)

3. Chennai Super Kings (PTS 11, NRR +0.329)

4. Rajasthan Royals (PTS 10, NRR +0.448)

5. Royal Challengers Bangalore (PTS 10, NRR -0.030)

6. Mumbai Indians (PTS 10, NRR -0.373)

7. Punjab Kings (PTS 10, NRR -0.472)

8. Kolkata Knight Riders (PTS 8, NRR -0.103)

9. Sunrisers Hyderabad (PTS 6, NRR -0.540)

10. Delhi Capitals (PTS 6, NRR -0.768)

IPL 2023 Orange Cap List

1. Faf du Plessis - 466 runs

2. Yashasvi Jaiswal - 442 runs

3. Devon Conway - 414 runs

4. Shubman Gill - 375 runs

5. Ruturaj Gaikwad - 354 runs

IPL 2023 Purple Cap List

1. Mohammed Shami - 17 wickets

2. Tushar Deshpande - 17 wickets

3. Arshdeep Singh - 16 wickets

4. Piyush Chawla - 15 wickets

5. Mohammed Siraj - 15 wickets

