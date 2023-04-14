IPL 2023 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Gujarat Titans defeat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets

Source: Twitter

IPL 2023 had another nail biting encounter when Hardik Pandya led Gujarat Titans faced Shikhar Dhawan’s side on Thursday. Punjab Kings were put to bat first after losing the toss at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium. Batting first PBKS only managed to score 153 runs with 36 being the highest individual score by Aussie batter Matt Short. Both Sam Curran and Shahrukh Khan scored 22 runs whereas J Sharma and B Rajapaksa scored 25 and 20 runs respectively. Chasing 153 GT got a good start as Wridhiman Saha 30 off 19 balls with Shubman Gill on the other side who got dismissed in the last over after hitting 67 runs. Due to two quick wickets of Sai Sudarshan and Hardik Pandya GT couldn’t finish the match early and it all came down to the last over.

English all-rounder who bowled brilliantly throughout the match was given the ball and with 7 runs to defend in the last over he dismissed Shubman gill in the second ball and brought punjab back in the game until southpaw Rahul hit him for a boundary and won the game for Gujarat on the fifth ball of the last over. After winning the game GT is currently at the 3rd position with 3 wins. All top three teams have 6 points each but their net run rate (NRR) varies. Whereas PBKS is at the 6th position with 2 wins in 4 games

IPL Points Table after GT win

1. Rajasthan Royals (PTS 6, NRR +1.588)

2. Lucknow Super Giants (PTS 6, NRR +1.048)

3.Gujarat Titans (PTS 6, NRR +0.341)

4. Kolkata Knight Riders (PTS 4, NRR +1.375)



5. Chennai Super Kings (PTS 4, NRR +0.225)

6. Punjab Kings (PTS 4, NRR -0.226)

7. Royal Challengers Bangalore (PTS 2, NRR -0.800)

8. Mumbai Indians (PTS 2, NRR -0.879)



9. Sunrisers Hyderabad (PTS 2, NRR -1.502)

10. Delhi capitals (PTS 0, NRR -1.576)

IPL 2023 Orange Cap List

1. Shikhar Dhawan - 233 runs

2. David Warner - 209 runs

3. Jos Buttler - 204 runs

4. Ruturaj gaikwad - 197 runs

5. Shubman Gill - 183 runs

IPL 2023 Purple Cap List

1. Yuzvendra Chahal - 10 wickets

2. Mark Wood - 9 wickets

3. Rashid Khan - 9 wickets

4. Alzarri Joseph - 7 wickets

5. Arshdeep Singh- 7 wickets