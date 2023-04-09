Search icon
IPL 2023 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after CSK beat MI by 7 wickets at Wankhede Stadium

The win has propelled CSK to the coveted 4th spot in the points table, while MI has slipped to the 8th position.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 09, 2023, 05:25 PM IST

In a thrilling IPL 2023 match, Chennai Super Kings emerged victorious with a commanding seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians. The match was a testament to the exceptional skills of Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane, who played a pivotal role in securing the win for their team.

Mumbai Indians started off strong after winning the toss and electing to bat first. However, the CSK bowlers quickly turned the tide in their favor by taking quick wickets. Jadeja was particularly impressive, taking three wickets, while Tushar Deshpande and Mitchell Santner each contributed two.

Despite the early setback, Ishan Kishan managed to score 32 runs and Tim David added 31, keeping Mumbai Indians in the game. However, it was Rahane's fiery half-century that ultimately sealed the deal for CSK, as he played a brilliant innings to guide his team to victory.

The win has propelled CSK to the coveted 4th spot in the points table, while MI has slipped to the 8th position. The Rajasthan Royals still maintain their lead on the leaderboard, with LSG following closely behind. 

IPL Points Table after CSK win

1. Rajasthan Royals (PTS 4, NRR +2.067)

2. Lucknow Super Giants (PTS 4, NRR +1.358)

3. Gujarat Titans (PTS 4, NRR +0.700)

4. Chennai Super Kings (PTS 4, NRR +0.356)

5. Punjab Kings (PTS 4, NRR +0.333)

6. Kolkata Knight Riders (PTS 2, NRR +2.056)

7. Royal Challengers Bangalore (PTS 2, NRR -1.256)

8. Mumbai Indians (PTS 0, NRR -1.394)
 
9. Delhi capitals (PTS 0, NRR -2.092)

10. Sunrisers Hyderabad (PTS 0, NRR -2.867)

IPL 2023 Orange Cap List

1. Ruturaj Gaikwad - 189 runs

2. David Warner - 158 runs

3. Jos Buttler - 152 runs

4. Kyle Mayers - 139 runs

5. Sai Sudarshan - 137 runs

IPL 2023 Purple Cap List

1. Yuzvendra Chahal - 8 wickets

2. Mark Wood - 8 wickets

3. Ravi Bishnoi - 6 wickets

4. Sunil Narine - 6 wickets

5. Rashid Khan - 5 wickets

