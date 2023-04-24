IPL 2023 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Chennai Super Kings win over Kolkata Knight Riders

Source: Twitter

IPL points table shuffled after MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) registered a comprehensive victory over Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday at the Eden Garden in Kolkata. After winning the toss KKR skipper Nitish Rana decided to bowl first. Starting their innings Ruturaj Gaikawad and Davon Conway gave Chennai a good start and both added a partnership of 73 runs for the first wicket as Leg spinner Suyash Sharma knocked down Rutruraj’s (32 off 20) stumps. His opening partner Conway followed after scoring his 4th consecutive half century. After 2 wickets down CSK run rate didn’t go down, it raised up instead as Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dubey smashed every KKR bowler who came to them. Striking at the rate of 245 Rahane scored 71 and Dube’s quick 50 helped Chennai put up a mammoth total of 235 (Highest ever by any team at Wankhede Stadium).

Chasing 235, Every KKR batter failed to stay longer on the pitch except Rinku Singh (53 off 33) and Jason Roy (61 off 26). For Chennai Matheesha Pathirana was the most effective bowler with his spell of 27 for 3 in 4 overs. Chennai now leads the points table for the first time in IPL 2023 with 10 points and followed by RR and LSG with 8 points each. Whereas KKR fell to 8th place with just 2 wins in 7 games.



IPL Points Table after CSK win

1. Chennai Super Kings (PTS 10, NRR +0.662)

2. Rajasthan Royals (PTS 8, NRR +0.844)

3. Lucknow Super Giants (PTS 8, NRR +0.547)

4. Gujarat Titans (PTS 8, NRR +0.212)

5. Royal Challengers Bangalore (PTS 8, NRR -0.008)

6. Punjab Kings (PTS 8, NRR -0.162)

7. Mumbai Indians (PTS 6, NRR -0.254)

8. Kolkata Knight Riders (PTS 4, NRR -0.186)

9. Sunrisers Hyderabad (PTS 4, NRR -0.794)

10. Delhi capitals (PTS 2, NRR -1.183)

IPL 2023 Orange Cap List

1. Faf du Plessis - 405 runs

2. Devon Conway - 314 runs

3. David Waner - 285 runs

4. Virat Kohli - 279 runs

5. Ruturaj Gaikwad - 270 runs

IPL 2023 Purple Cap List

1. Mohammed Sirj - 13 wickets

2. Arshdeep Singh - 13 wickets

3. Yuzvendra Chahal- 12 wickets

4. Rashid Khan - 12 wickets

5. Tushar Deshpande - 12 wickets