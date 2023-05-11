IPL 2023 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 27 runs

Image Source: Twitter @IPL

On Wednesday (May 10), the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) continued their impressive home record in the Indian Premier League (IPL) by completing a 27-run win over the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. CSK captain MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat first, correctly assessing that the wicket would either stay the same or slow down. His prediction proved true as DC could only muster 140/8 in their 20 overs, chasing 169 to win.

This was the seventh successive time that Chennai defeated Delhi at the Chepauk, which has been their fortress over the years. This season, which has been regarded as one of diminished home advantage, CSK is the only side with a better record at home than away games. Ruturaj Gaikwad (24 off 18) and Devon Conway (10 off 13) got the Men in Yellow off to a decent start before Axar Patel brought Conway's troubled stay at the wicket to an end.

Chennai's innings was studded with healthy contributions from multiple players, including Ajinkya Rahane (21 off 20), Shivam Dube (25 off 12), and Ambati Rayudu (23 off 17). However, it was really the finishing cameos from Ravindra Jadeja (21 off 16) and Dhoni (20 off 9) that helped the home team get past 160.

Jadeja returned with impressive figures of 1 for 19 with the ball, earning him the well-deserved Player of the Match recognition. However, it was Deepak Chahar's spell that truly set the stage for victory in the second innings.

Despite playing catch up, DC put up a valiant effort with Rilee Rossouw (35 off 37) and Axar Patel (21 off 12) attempting to turn the game around. Unfortunately, they left themselves with too much to do in the end, requiring 60 runs to win from just 18 balls at one point.

Chennai's win has propelled them to 15 points from 12 matches, solidifying their position in the top half of the table. Meanwhile, DC remains at the bottom of the standings with only 8 points from 11 games.

IPL 2023 Points Table after CSK win

1. Gujarat Titans (PTS 16, NRR +0.951)

2. Chennai Super Kings (PTS 15, NRR +0.493)

3. Mumbai Indians (PTS 12, NRR -0.255)

4. Lucknow Super Giants (PTS 11, NRR +0.294)

5. Rajasthan Royals (PTS 10, NRR +0.388)

6. Kolkata Knight Riders (PTS 10, NRR -0.079)

7. Royal Challengers Bangalore (PTS 10, NRR -0.345)

8. Punjab Kings (PTS 10, NRR -0.441)

9. Sunrisers Hyderabad (PTS 8, NRR -0.472)

10. Delhi Capitals (PTS 8, NRR -0.605)

IPL 2023 Orange Cap List

1. Faf du Plessis - 576 runs

2. Yashasvi jaiswal - 477 runs

3. Shubman Gill - 469 runs

4. Devon Conway - 468 runs

5. Virat Kohli - 420 runs

IPL 2023 Purple Cap List

1. Mohammed Shami - 19 wickets

2. Rashid Khan - 19 wickets

3. Tushar Deshpande - 19 wickets

4. Piyush Chawla - 17 wickets

5. Varun Chakravarthy - 17 wickets

