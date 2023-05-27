Search icon
IPL 2023: Picture of Sachin Tendulkar with Shubman Gill during GT vs MI match goes viral

GT vs MI, IPL 2023: Shubman Gill was seen listening to Sachin Tendulkar carefully as the duo caught up in a conversation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 27, 2023, 02:33 PM IST

IPL 2023: Picture of Sachin Tendulkar with Shubman Gill during GT vs MI match goes viral (Photo: Twitter)

GT vs MI: Shubman Gill's fierce performance in the Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL match on Friday has garnered praise from all. In the Qualifier 2 match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, the GT batter smashed 129 runs in just 60 balls. 

After his stunning performance, Gill was seen chatting with MI mentor Sachin Tendulkar. A picture of the duo is going viral on social media. He was seen listening to Sachin carefully as the duo caught up in a conversation. Check out the viral picture here:  

The 23-year-old looked unstoppable in the match and he eventually managed to hit his third century in his last four matches of the cash-rich league. GT will now face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2023 final on May 28 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat.

Gill is currently the orange cap holder for IPL 2023 scoring 851 runs in 16 matches. Gill has become the fourth cricketer after Virat Kohli, Jos Buttler and David Warner to score more than 800 runs in an IPL season.

