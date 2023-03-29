IPL 2023 opening ceremony: Date, venue, performers, when and where to watch live streaming (file photo)

IPL 2023 opening ceremony: The Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to begin on March 31. Cricket fans are excited to see their favourite players and teams playing in the 16th season of the cash-rich league.

This year, IPL 2023 will kick off at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The first match will be played between defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) and four-time winner Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Before the match, the IPL opening ceremony will take place on the same day. It will start around 6 pm. Bollywood actress Tamannah Bhatia has been confirmed as the first performer for the opening ceremony.

IPL opening ceremony 2023 venue, date and time

The IPL 2023 opening ceremony will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. It will take place on 31 March. The event will be held prior to the Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans match (around 6 pm) that is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm.

IPL opening ceremony 2023 performers

Bollywood actress Tamannah Bhatia will be the first performer for the opening ceremony. According to reports, Rashmika Mandanna, Arijit Singh, Katrina Kaif and Tiger Shroff will also join the opening ceremony.

When and where to watch the Live streaming and telecast of IPL 2023 opening ceremony?

The live streaming of the IPL 2023 opening ceremony will be available on Jio Cinema app and website. People can also watch the live telecast on the Star Sports Network.

